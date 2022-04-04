Winnipeg Jets Jansen Harkins still being evaluated; won’t play against Red Wings

The Jets didn’t just lose the game on Saturday night against the Kings they also lost Jansen Harkins in the 1st period after he took an elbow to the head in his first shift. The team thereafter ruled him out of returning to the game.

The team was off on Sunday and today following practice Jets interim head coach Dave Lowry was asked about the status of the hard-working forward.

“Believe he’s being evaluated today. We should have an update.”

The follow-up question was whether Harkins would be available to play Wednesday night against the Red Wings and Lowry replied

“He will not.”

Tough news for the versatile forward.