Winnipeg Jets Transaction Report: Five moves made ahead of games vs Wings

The Jets are in Michigan where they are set to take on the Wings this evening.

They are already shorthanded and they announced this morning that veteran centre Paul Stastny has been placed in Covid protocol.

This means Jets have six players in Covid protocol as Nikolaj Ehlers, Logan Stanley, Nathan Beaulieu, Kristian Reichel and Ville Heinola.

They also announced that Cole Perfetti has been reassigned to the Jets from the taxi squad. This move was expected given he was set to play on the top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor.

And with the Moose coming off their improbable 2-0 win last night in Milwaukee and heading to Michigan today the Jets announced goalie Mikhail Berdin and forwards Austin Poganski and Jeff Malott have all been reassigned to the taxi squad.

Just wild.