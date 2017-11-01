11/1 NHL This Week with Illegal Curve
NHL This Week with Illegal Curve – Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Topics: Jets-Wild Recap, Jets-Stars Preview, Potential NHL Head Coaching Candidates, The future of the New York Rangers as currently constructed, NHL News & Notes
Guests: Mike Heika (Dallas Morning News), Stephen Whyno (National Hockey Writer, Associated Press), Lou Korac (St.Louis Blues correspondent for NHL.com)
