Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Nikolaj Ehlers has been sensational for the Jets the past week and the NHL is recognizing his achievements with the First Star of the Week after he put up five goals and two assists in three games for Winnipeg. He spoke about winning this award following skate today at the IcePlex which you can hear here.

Press Release:

The Winnipeg Jets hockey club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending Oct. 15/17.

Ehlers, 20, tallied seven points (5G, 2A) in three games last week in leading the Jets to a 3-0-0 record. He scored the game-winning goal as part of a hat trick in a 5-2 win at Edmonton on Oct. 9/17. He followed that with a goal in a 4-2 win on the road against Vancouver on Oct. 12/17. He ended the week by scoring the game winner and adding an assist in a 2-1 victory against Carolina at home on Oct. 14/17.

Ehlers leads the Jets in points (7) and goals (5) and is tied for fourth in the NHL for goal-scoring. He is one of five players in the league with a hat trick so far in 2017-18.

This is the first time in his career Ehlers has been selected the NHL’s First Star of the Week. The last Jet to feature in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week was Patrik Laine, who was First Star for the week ending Feb. 20/17.