10/11 NHL This Week with Illegal Curve

NHL This Week with Illegal Curve – Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Topics: Jets split the first two games of their Western Canadian road trip, Tucker Poolman’s NHL debut, Jets @ Canucks Preview, Vegas Golden Knights first regular season home game, Joel Quenneville calls the NHL’s crackdown on faceoff violations an epidemic

Guests: Lisa Dillman (NHL.com), Mike Halford (TSN 1040 Vancouver, The Athletic Vancouver), Mike Commodore (Former NHL defenceman)