Winnipeg Jets Morning Papers

Note: All appears well again in Jets land following a 5-2 win over the Oilers last night in Edmonton as the team put the first W of the season on the board. Connor Hellebucyk was sensational to start the game and Nikolaj Ehlers (3G 1A) along with his linemates Blake Wheeler (3A) and Mark Scheifele (1G 2A) provided the majority of the offence. Tucker Poolman also made his NHL debut. The team now has a few days in Vancouver as they prepare for a Thursday night date with the Canucks. They have the day off today.

Note II: The Moose are practicing again today as they prepare to take on the Monsters when Cleveland comes to town for Friday’s home opener.

Jets news:

The Athlectic: Overlooked Nikolaj Ehlers provides the spark the Jets need. (Paywall). Before he was drafted I recall a number of fans around here hoping the team would select Ehlers with their ninth pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Winnipeg Sun: Poolman makes NHL debut. The 2013 5th rounder sure looked solid as he got thrust into the game when Dustin Byfuglien wasn’t able to play.

Winnipeg Sun: Hellebuyck stands tall. If not for his play early on that would have been a vastly different game. Ken recaps all the action.

Winnipeg Free Press: Ehlers lifts Jets to 5-2 victory over Oilers. (Paywall). It was the eighth hat trick since the team moved from Atlanta and it was the first natural hat trick as well as the first one that took place away from Winnipeg. Jason recaps the game from Edmonton.

Jets audio:

TSN 1290 Winnipeg: Jets poor finishes raise questions early in season. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joined the Afternoon Ride to discuss the Winnipeg Jets 0-2 season start despite strong starts to their games. LeBrun also explains why it’s extremely unlikely to see trades in the first two months of the season.

Jets video:

TSN: ‘Confidence and chemistry’ drive Jets’ top line. The trio of Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers combined for 10 points against the Oilers as the Jets got a much-needed win. Jamie McLennan breaks down their performance, and explains how Connor Hellebuyck could steal back the starting job if he finds a higher level of consistency.

Sportsnet: On the team buy-in. Wheeler spoke post-game on the Jets effectiveness against the Oilers and the collective team effort.

Jets 5 Oilers 2:

Illegal Curve: Post-game report. Head back inside Rogers Place to hear from Blake Wheeler, Connor Hellebuyck, and coach Maurice.

Moose news:

Illegal Curve: News and Notes. I was down at the IcePlex yesterday and filed this report on the latest Manitoba injury news and roster moves.

Moose audio:

TSN 1290 Winnipeg: Moose showing an understanding of the game plan. Moose play-by-play voice Mitch Peacock speaks with Kevin Olszewski about the Moose’s start to the season.