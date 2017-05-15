What are your expectations for the Jets season now?

Winnipeg Jets Morning Papers

Jets news:

Winnipeg Sun: What will the Jets do in goal? With a couple of the goalie options off the table, Ken takes a look at the remaining netminders and which may fit well here in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Sun: Stanley full recovered from knee surgery. We had spoken to Spitfires GM Warren Rychel on Saturday’s show and he indicated that 2016 1st rounder Logan Stanley was 100% healthy. Ken also got an update as he spoke to the prospect and his coach.

Illegal Curve Hockey Show Replay:

Topics: Recap of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final (Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks), Preview of the Eastern Conference Final (Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins), A look back at the Penguins/Capitals Round 2 series and a look at where the Washington Capitals go from here, Dallas Stars sign goaltender Ben Bishop to a six year contract

Guests: Bill West (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review), Tom Gulitti (NHL.com regional writer).

Topics: Edmonton Oilers post-mortem, Where will Ilya Kovalchuk end up, NHL News & Notes (Signings & 2018 Winter Classic)

Guests: Josh Cooper (Editor of Yahoo’s Puck Daddy), Warren Rychel (Windsor Spitfires General Manager), Bill Hoppe (Buffalo Sabres writer for the Times Herald).

