5/13 The Illegal Curve Hockey Show – Part 1

The Illegal Curve Hockey Show- Saturday, May 13th, 2017 – Part 1

Topics: Recap of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final (Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks), Preview of the Eastern Conference Final (Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins), A look back at the Penguins/Capitals Round 2 series and a look at where the Washington Capitals go from here, Dallas Stars sign goaltender Ben Bishop to a six year contract

Guests: Bill West (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review), Tom Gulitti (NHL.com regional writer)